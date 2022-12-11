DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government celebrated the country’s 125th birthday on Saturday at Ashley River Park.

Community leaders gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dorchester County on Sunday with food, games, guest appearances, and community spotlights.

It was a birthday party with a purpose, as speakers shed light on the county’s rich history, academia, and heritage.

Dorchester County Government

Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians (Photo: Dorchester County Government)

Dorchester Heritage Center

St. George Rosenwald School (Photo: Dorchester County Government)

Gregg Middle School Steel Drum Band (Photo: Dorchester County Government)

Alston Heritage Foundation (Photo: Dorchester County Government)

Stingray’s mascot “Cool Ray” and Summerville High School’s mascot “Tuffy” were at the event. (Photo: Dorchester County Government)

Lisa Collins with the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians addressed the history of the Wassamasaw community in Dorchester and Berkeley County.

The organization strives to educate the greater community on their history with cultural classes and events at the country library.

“There are some amazing things that happened in Dorchester County with regards to the revolutionary War,” Claire Mizell, Director of the Dorchester Heritage Center said.

Says the Dorchester Heritage Center is gearing up for the 250 anniversary of the Revolutionary War in Dorchester County.

Ralph James with the St. George Rosenwald School Board spoke about the past and present of the facility.

The school was built in 1926 with ties to Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington. According to James, the school is known for housing black families in the St. George area. In the mid-1900s. In 2023 the facility will house a children’s museum and cultural event space.

Kids’ activities, free hot dogs, hamburgers, cake, and cookies flowed throughout the afternoon.

Guests got a surprise appearance from Stingray’s mascot “Cool Ray” and Summerville High School’s mascot “Tuffy.”

Gregg Middle School’s Steel Drum Band also took the stage Saturday afternoon with a performance.

County leaders will continue to celebrate the community with a Christmas Festival on December 18.