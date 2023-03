SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads in Summerville will close March 17 and 18 as crews begin tree removal and construction projects.

The work, which is part of the N. Maple Street Extension project, will impact areas of N. Maple Street from Richardson Avenue to Wassamassaw Road.

There will be a detour crossing US-78.

Crews will be working during daylight hours.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution in the area and comply with all directions.