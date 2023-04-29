DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A University of Virginia football player who was shot and killed last November, Lavel Davis Jr., was honored by his home town Saturday afternoon.

A stretch of Highway 78 that runs in front of Davis’ former high school, Woodland High School, was named in his honor.

“Lavel was my cousin. He was somebody I looked up to on a regular basis. Somebody I talked to when I needed help with anything,” said Aaron Griffin, Davis’ cousin.

Griffin talked about his cousin at Saturday’s ceremony inside Woodland High’s gymnasium.

“Like when I was struggling, I … would text him and say hey bro I need help with this or that. He would always tell me grades come first. At one point I used to like not really care about school and I was dropping my grades. And he talked to me, so now my grades have gone up. So now right now I’m all A’s and B’s and one C,” he said.

Local and state leaders talked about the role model Davis was; singing in his church choir, being a great student, and working on his love of football. A love Griffin shares as well.

“On the football field he was always just telling me to work, work, work. And now I’m working. And since then I begin to get interests from colleges in coaches wanting to talk to me,” Griffin shared.

State Representative Joe Jefferson and State Senator Marlon Kimpson presented resolutions to Davis’ family.

And after the ceremony inside, the attendees walked outside to Highway 78, where a new sign says, “Lavel Tyler Norman Davis Jr. Memorial Highway.”

Even in his absence, Davis’ example continues to be passed down.

“I want to make it. I’m going to play college football. You know, finish what he started. Just be another role model to all these other people,” Griffin said.