DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction will impact a portion of Dorchester Road on Sunday, June 26.

Due to construction at the Cedar Grove Shopping Center, a portion of Dorchester Road will be closed for several hours Sunday evening.

There will be a lane closure with flagging operations on Dorchester Road at the intersection of Trump Street from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all signs in the area.