Rollings Middle School of the Arts accepting applications for 2022-2023 school year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Rollings Middle School of the Arts is accepting student applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Approximately 280 students will be accepted for next year’s sixth grade class.

Applications will only be accepted from current fifth grade students who reside in the Dorchester School District Two attendance area.

Rollings Middle School of the Arts is a school for the fine and performing arts for artistically inclined students in grades 6, 7, and 8.

The core arts area offered are band, dance, piano, string orchestra, theatre arts, visual art, and vocal music.

The acceptance process is based on audition. Students will not be allowed to register at RMSA without going through the audition process.

The application is currently available online. The deadline for completed applications is Friday, December 3rd at 11:59 p.m.

No applications will be accepted after that date. Auditions for RMSA will be held on Saturdays in the month of January. Audition times will be communicated at the close of the registration period.