Rollings Middle School of the Arts accepting applications for new students for 2022-2023 school year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 announces that the district is accepting new applications for R.H. Rollings Middle School of the Arts (RMSA) for next year’s sixth-grade class.

Only current fifth-grade students who live in the DD2 attendance area will be considered for admission into RMSA. Around 280 students will be accepted.

RMSA offers core art areas in band, dance, piano, string orchestra, theatre arts, visual arts, and vocal music.

Students are required to audition before registration into RHSA. Auditions will open in January being held on Saturdays. Audition times are to be announced by the district.

Applications are due by December 3rd at 11:59 p.m.

For more information, contact the DD2’s Gifted and Fine Arts Center at (843) 832-5532