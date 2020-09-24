Rollings Middle School of the Arts recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry middle school has been highlighted as a National Blue Ribbon School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized six South Carolina schools that were nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, the recognition is based on schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Among them is Dorchester District 2’s Rollings Middle School of the Arts in Summerville.

The other schools include A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering in Greenville, Chapman High School in Inman, Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, Ocean Drive Elementary School in North Myrtle Beach, and Saint Mary’s Catholic School, also in Greenville.

“We are extremely proud of these six South Carolina schools that have been honored nationally for their academic excellence,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “This award is testament to the hard work of students, teachers, staff, and families in these communities. These six schools are models of excellence for our entire state and nation.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 38th year and awards the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

317 public and 50 non-public school honorees will be celebrated virtually at the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony on November 12 and 13.

The six South Carolina award winners were recognized in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category, meaning they are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.