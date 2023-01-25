Anika Khare, a student at Rollings Middle School of the Arts, was named DD2’s spelling bee champion. Photo provided by Dorchester District Two

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Anika Khare, a student at Rollings Middle School of the Arts, is the new Dorchester District Two (DD2) spelling bee champion!

Khare competed against 64 other spellers in 5th through 8th grade during DD2’s annual spelling bee on Tuesday night.

After more than 100 minutes of competition, Khare correctly spelled the word “opponency” to earn the title, according to the school district.

“The spelling bee is a sport that requires strategy and study,” she said. “It demanded a lot of my time, patience, and perseverance, but in the end, it paid off.”

Khare, along with five other of DD2’s top spellers, advanced to the regional spelling bee which is scheduled for March at Charleston Southern University.

Photo provided by Dorchester District Two

“My family, teachers, friends, and fellow RMSA Knights believed in me, and I owe them a big thank you,” Khare said. “Winning the spelling bee and representing DDTwo, one of the best districts in the Lowcountry, is truly an honor and I hope I continue to make everyone proud.”

The Top 6 DD2 Finalists are: