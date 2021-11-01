Safety improvement project set to resume on Dorchester Road in the Oakbrook community after 2-month delay

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A safety improvement project is set to resume along a section of Dorchester Road following a nearly two-month delay.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday construction on the Safety Improvement Project along Dorchester Road between State Park Road and Parlor Drive will begin within two to three weeks.

The project, in the Oakbrook community, will include road improvements aimed at preventing crashes associated with left turns, new pavement markings, and crosswalk upgrades.

“Construction was delayed on the project in September due to the finding of underground utilities in different places than previously identified during a recent inspection,” said SCDOT in a news release Monday. “Once the utilities were settled, SCDOT, Cherokee, Inc., and multiple local utility companies determined that there needed to be a redesign of the raised median.”

It caused an eight-week delay in the project.

SCDOT officials said they anticipate construction work resuming in one to two weeks. The updated anticipated completion date is now late February or early March of 2022.

All lanes will be open to traffic during the construction process. Nighttime lane closures can be expected next spring during the two-week asphalt paving process.