SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) has closed its Saint George branch until further notice.

The agency cited staffing shortages as the reason for the closing.

Residents that used the Saint George location are being redirected to nearby locations in Orangeburg or Ladson.

Those in need of Motor Carrier Services are being redirected to North Augusta or Kingstree branches.

Click here for updates.