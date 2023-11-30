DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa will return to the Dorchester County EMS ambulance for the ninth year on Dec. 22 to deliver presents to children transported and treated by Dorchester County EMS in 2023.

This event allows Dorchester County EMS, dressed as elves, to check in on pediatric patients and spread holiday cheer with a visit from Santa and gifts.

Santa in an Ambulance is funded entirely by monetary and toy donations.

All monetary donations are used to buy and wrap gifts; donated toys are asked to be new and unwrapped.

If you want to make a monetary donation, you are asked to donate via a check payable to Dorchester County EMS, including Santa in an Ambulance in the memo line.

The mailing address is:

Santa in an Ambulance, C/O Dorchester County EMS, 821 West 5th North St., Summerville, SC, 29483.

All donations must be sent in by 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

Santa and his EMS Elves will deliver the gifts on Dec. 22