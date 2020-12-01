Santa to deliver toys to injured and sick children who were treated by Dorchester County EMS this year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus is coming to town… in a flashy ambulance!

In just a few weeks, Santa will be visiting several of the children who were treated or transported by Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services over the past year.

Now in its eighth year, the Santa in an Ambulance program gives Dorchester County’s first responders who work in emergency services the opportunity to check in on the young patients while providing a little holiday cheer.

The program is fully funded by monetary and toy donations. County officials say all monetary donations are used by Santa’s EMS elves to purchase and wrap gifts for each of the patients.

New, unwrapped toys can also be donated.

Monetary donations can be made via a check made payable to Dorchester County EMS (please include Santa in an Ambulance on the memo line) and mailed to:

Santa in an Ambulance

C/O Dorchester County EMS

821 West 5TH North St.

Summerville, SC 29483

New, unwrapped toys and/or monetary donations can be dropped off to the Dorchester County EMS Headquarters (address provided above).

All donations must be received by 5:00 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Officials with the county say Santa and his EMS elves will be delivering Christmas cheer to the homes and hearts of their special patients on Friday, December 18.