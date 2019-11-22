Santa to deliver toys to injured/sick children treated by Dorchester County EMS

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing lights, sirens, elves and toys to visit children treated by Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services in 2019.

“Throughout the year, Dorchester County EMS has transported several critically injured/sick pediatric patients. The Santa in an Ambulance program (now in its seventh year) gives Dorchester County’s unsung heroes who work in Emergency Services the opportunity to check in on their sweetest patients while providing holiday cheer alongside the big guy himself, Santa,” said county spokeswoman, Tiffany Norton.

The Santa in an Ambulance program is funded 100% by monetary and toy donations. Norton said all monetary donations are used by Santa’s EMS Elves to purchase and wrap gifts for each of the patients and their brothers and sisters.

Monetary donations can be made via a check made payable to Dorchester County EMS (please include Santa in an Ambulance on the memo line) and mailed to:

Santa in an Ambulance

C/O Dorchester County EMS

821 West 5TH North St.

Summerville, SC 29483

New, unwrapped toys can also be donated and should be dropped off at the Dorchester County EMS Headquarters (address provided above).

All donations must be received by 5:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019.

“Santa and his EMS Elves will be delivering Christmas Cheer to the homes and hearts of their special patients on Friday, December 20, 2019,” said Norton.