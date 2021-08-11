Sawmill company bringing $30M investment, expansion to Summerville

A customer’s lumber sits on a cart at a Home Depot store on July 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday announced that Interfor Corporation is expanding its Summerville sawmill with a $30M investment.

Interfor produces forest products at 21 sawmills across the U.S. and Canada.

The expansion is intended to meet growing demand, improve productivity, and enhance the product mix, according to the company. It is set to be complete by the end of 2022.

State Forester, Scott Phillips, provided the following comment:

“The Forestry Commission is very excited about Interfor growing its operations in Dorchester County. The company’s expansion is a testament to the abundance of the state’s sawtimber inventory, which is at record levels. It will also enlarge the footprint of forestry in South Carolina, which contributes more than $21 billion to the state’s economy.”

