SC Highway Patrol car damaged by “falling bullet” on New Year’s Eve

SC Highway Patrol car damage by “falling bullet” on New Year’s Eve

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve.

Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said the SCHP vehicle was damaged by a falling bullet from the sky.

“If you think when you stand around celebrating by firing your handgun in the air it is not an issue, take a look at the SCHP car in the photo which was struck by a bullet falling from the sky,” said Sgt. Carson in a press release.

Image provided by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

The projectile was collected and will be tested. If a match is found, deputies say the owner will receive a special visit.

The department issued 28 citations on New Year’s Eve for various infractions. Three people were arrested for driving under the influence, all before 10:00 p.m.

Sgt. Carson said one of those people had his children with him and a front license plate that read, “Best Dad Ever.”

