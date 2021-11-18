SC Highway Patrol: One dead after crash on Mallard Road

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon crash that left one person dead.

According to SCHP, the two cars involved were driving west on Mallard Road around 4:00 p.m.

A 2008 Dodge Charger was traveling behind a 2002 Buick four-door sedan, then tried to pass the Buick. The vehicles collided, sending both off of the road.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the collision. A passenger in the Dodge was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital.