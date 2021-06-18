Scammers impersonating Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning residents of a telephone scam where callers impersonate DCSO officers.

According to DCSO, the scammer calls and says the victim has warrants for arrest or missed court dates. The calls are coming from one of two numbers: (834) 584-7485 or a spoofed version of DCSO’s non-emergency number, (843) 873-5111.

Anyone that gets a call from one of these scammers should hang up and report it to DCSO immediately by calling their non-emergency line at (843) 873-5111.

