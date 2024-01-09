DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced that scammers are attempting to lure people in more than usual.

Lt. Rick Carson said scammers are calling claiming to be from Dorchester County, telling people they have missed a court date, missed jury duty, or have warrants out.

Scammers then advise people they must stay on the line and pay them money.

If this happens to you, officials say to hang up immediately and then report the call to the sheriff’s office.

Call DCSO at 843-832-0300 and ask for Sgt. Buchanan, Cpl. Buchanan or Lt. Carson.

Scammers also imitate numbers when they call and can use the DCSO number. If this happens, hang up, then type and call 843-832-0300. The call will go through to DCSO.

The sheriff’s office also stressed that DCSO will not contact you by phone to collect money.