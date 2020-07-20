SCDC announces death of inmate due to COVID-19 complications

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) announced on Monday the death of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution due to COVID-19 complications. This is the eighth inmate COVID-19 related death within SCDC.

Robert Lee Ficklin (58) was admitted to Lieber less than a month ago on June 23. According to SCDC, he had many underlying medical conditions, and was sick when he arrived.

Ficklin was the first inmate at Lieber to test positive for COVID-19. Currently, there are 26 total cases at Lieber: 13 inmates and 13 staff.

Among the entire SCDC, there are 484 inmates and 114 staff are actively infected.

The SCDC will not receive any new inmates from county facilities until at least July 31.