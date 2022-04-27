SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville motorists will soon see traffic congestion relieved on Berlin G. Myers Parkway as construction to build the last few miles of the roadway will happen soon.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $137 million construction contract to build the last 3.9 miles of Berlin G. Parkway.

This contract award comes after over 18 years of planning, permitting, and engineering work.

The final phase of the project consists of constructing a new four-lane roadway and a shared-use multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicyclists and pedestrians.

SCDOT says the project will not only reduce traffic on Main Street but the entire Dorchester County as the roadway connects other heavily-traveled roads including US-17A and Bacons Bridge Road.

County officials say that Berlin G. Myers will serve as a bypass route, relieving pressure off local roads.

“Main Street is at its limits and cannot be extended, in addition, congestion will be relieved around Summerville High School,” said Stephen Grant, Chairman of Dorchester County Transportation Authority. “There are many partners to thank for persevering for many years to get this project to construction.”

While the project budget of $137 million is only an estimate, the budget is supported by $35 million in DCTA funds, $30 million in State Infrastructure Bank funds, and $74 million in Charleston Area Transportation Study/SCDOT Funds.