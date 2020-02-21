SCDOT moving forward with bridge replacement project for Indian Field Swamp

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is one step closer to replacing the bridge along US 15 over Indian Field Swamp.

The current bridge in Dorchester County, which was built in 1929, is load restricted and structurally deficient.

SCDOT plans to start construction this April. The goal is to open the new bridge to traffic by mid-July.

The project is part of SCDOT’s ten-year strategic plan that uses gas tax money to improve our roads and bridges.

The department held drop-in meetings back in October of 2019 so residents could learn about the project.