SCDOT to hold public meeting on I-26/Hwy 27 improvement project

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry motorists will have the chance to weigh-in on proposed changes for the I-26/Highway 27 interchange.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is considering widening about six miles of I-26 between Exit 187 at Highway 27 and Exit 194, which is west of Jedburg Road.

According to SCDOT, the goal of the widening project is to upgrade roads and bridges to new safety standards.

They also want to make room for more vehicles and reduce congestion.

Large graphics of the proposed plan will be on display during Thursday night’s meeting. You will also be able to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the project.

“It will include mainline bridge replacement project over Cypress Swamp, a bridge replacement on Cypress Campground Road, widening at 26 to six lanes, and interchange improvement at Highway 27,” said Craig Winn, SCDOT Program Manager.

The public meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Ridgeville Community Center.