SCDOT to replace bridge over Indian Field Swamp in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to replace the US 15 bridge over Indian Field Swamp in Dorchester County.

That bridge is load restricted right now but SCDOT wants to replace the bridge so goods and services can be moved easier

The move is part of the agency’s ten-year plan to reduce the number of closed and load-restricted bridges in the state.

There will be a 21-day comment period for the construction phase of the bridge.

The replacement is expected to cost nearly $7 million next fiscal year.