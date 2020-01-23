SCDOT wants to hear from community members about changes to Berlin G. Myers Parkway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – You will have the chance to weigh-in on proposed improvements for Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from anyone who uses the roadway before they begin construction.

Proposed improvements would bring Berlin G. Myers from I-26 to the southwest side of Summerville.

The SCDOT hopes it would help ease traffic.

The plan includes more than three miles of new roadway with four lanes, a curb and a raised median.

There would also be seven bridges and one and a half miles of re-construction for Sawmill Branch bike and pedestrian path.

Officials with the SCDOT explained what they hope the changes would bring.

“The project is to reduce congestion in the Town of Summerville and also with that it will increase safety,” said Joy Riley, Program Manager for SCDOT. “When we reduce congestion, we usually see a drop in accidents as well.”

The project will cost about $120 million and is being paid for by the 2004 Dorchester County Transportation Sales Tax Referendum.

Thursday’s public hearing will begin at 4:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. at the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville.