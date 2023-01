DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Wednesday recorded a 1.4 magnitude earthquake in Dorchester County.

The earthquake struck at 2:14 p.m., with the epicenter reported about 6 miles south/southwest of Centerville.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.8 kilometers, which is just over 5.5 miles.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.