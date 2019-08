ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A school resource officer in St. George greeted students with some sweet moves this week!

Video from Brandy Causey Brabham shows Deputy Robert Cass dancing while directing traffic at Williams Memorial School on S Metts St.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Cass is very interactive with the students and said he will do silly things like this from time-to-time.

They said he will even eat with groups of students at lunchtime.