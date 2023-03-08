DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorist was killed in a Wednesday-morning crash in Dorchester County.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on SC-61/Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road, said LCpl. Nick Pye.

A 2020 Dodge sedan and 2017 Nissan sedan were both headed south on Ashley River Road when the two cars collided, causing the Dodge to veer off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

The driver of the Dodge died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

The identity of the victim is due to be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.