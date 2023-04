DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver is dead after hitting a tree outside of Ridgeville early Saturday morning.

According to troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Nissan was traveling north on US 17-A when it veered off the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. near Hawk Lane.

The driver was the only occupant and was declared dead at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.