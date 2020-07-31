SCHP: 1 dead following late-night crash on SC Highway 61 in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night in Dorchester County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with SCHP, the driver of a 2002 GMC SUV was traveling south on Highway 61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard when the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then left the right side of the roadway where it struck a tree.

The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Ronald Lee Wiggins, was the only occupant, died at the scene. They were wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s name was released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Master Trooper Jones said the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

