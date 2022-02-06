SCHP: 1 dead in automobile vs. pedestrian crash Saturday in Harleyville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Saturday evening automobile versus pedestrian crash in Dorchester County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened Saturday on US-15 near US-178, just five miles outside of Harleyville around 7:40 p.m.

The crash involved a 2005 Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling on US-15 when a pedestrian was hit by the truck, troopers say.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

SCHP is investigating.

Count on 2 for updates.