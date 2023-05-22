DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning near Summerville.

The driver of a Hyundai sedan was traveling west on Dorchester Road around 9:37 a.m. before veering off the road and hitting a concrete wall, according to Master Trooper Ridgeway with SCHP.

The crash happened near Brandywine Drive, three miles east of Summerville.

The victim was later pronounced dead at Summerville Medical.

Their identity will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner when appropriate.

