DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old was killed in a car crash on Sunday night near St. George.

According to the Dorchester County Corners Office (DCCO), Zachary Barfield lost control of his vehicle, was ejected from the car, and crashed along Wire Road.

The crash happened Sunday around 7:45 p.m.

Barfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and DCCO are investigating.