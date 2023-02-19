DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one dead on Highway 165 Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, a 2016 Ford Fiesta was traveling south on Hwy 165 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Ford van traveling north on Hwy 165.

SCHP says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Clubhouse Road.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was transported for a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries