DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking the public for help identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit and run.

According to SCHP, the incident happened on East 3rd North Street in Dorchester County shortly after midnight on March 2.

The driver of a dark in color 2008-2012 Chevrolet Traverse SUV hit a pedestrian and left the scene, traveling on East Owens Drive towards Highway 78.

The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.

SCHP says that the Chevy likely has damage to the grill and hood.