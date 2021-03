DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Thursday evening motorcycle collision in Dorchester County.

SCHP says that the collision happened around 5:10 p.m.

The driver of a 2000 Honda motorcycle was traveling southwest on Hudson Road when the motorcycle skidded off of the road, causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.