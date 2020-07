CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on GreenHill Rd. Wednesday night.

According to Lance Corporal Collins, a 2004 Dodge was traveling South on GreenHill Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned at 11:05 p.m.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and they did not have on a seat belt. The driver died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.