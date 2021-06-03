SCHP: One arrested for fatal DUI involving CARTA bus

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Thursday announced the arrest of Matthew Ferguson (57) for his role in a fatal DUI on April 29.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Patriot Lane.

A 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Dorchester Road when it crossed over the median and struck a 2016 Kia Optima. The Toyota then struck a CARTA bus and overturned in the roadway.

Both a driver and a passenger in the Kia died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for 11 hours.

Ferguson is being charged with two counts of felony DUI with death, one county of felony DUI with great bodily injury, two counts of reckless homicide, a broken seal violation, and driving under suspension.