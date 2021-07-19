SCHP: One arrested for fatal May 2020 hit-and-run in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Monday provided an update to a fatal hit and run that occurred near Promise Lane over one year ago.

On May 31, 2020 around 3:13 a.m., the driver of a 2008 GMC SUV hit two parked cars and a pedestrian, then fled the scene and left the vehicle. The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Over a year later on July 19, 2021, Kemel Nicole Jones (25) of Smoaks was identified as the driver of the GMC SUV.

Jones was arrested on charges of hit and run resulting in death as well as obstruction.