DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon Collision on Wescott Boulevard.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Ford F250 was traveling east on Wescott Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. when he ran off of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.