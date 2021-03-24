SCHP: One dead following crash on Carter Rd. in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Dorchester County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, the single-vehicle collision occurred on Carter Rd. at 6:45 p.m.

A 2016 Honda CRV was traveling east on Carter Rd. when they ran off the side of the road to the right crashing into a culvert and then into a tree, said officials.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.