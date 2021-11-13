SCHP: One dead following single-vehicle crash on I-26 in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after a crash the occurred early Saturday morning on I-26 in Dorchester County.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 1997 Ford SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the vehicle ran off the roadway near mile marker 185.

The driver overcorrected and hit a median cable barrier before being ejected from the SUV.

The driver was pronounced dead. The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office can be contacted for further information as it becomes available.

SCHP is investigating the collision. Count on 2 for updates.