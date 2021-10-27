SCHP: One dead, two injured following crash on US-17A in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed and two were injured during a crash that happened October 3rd on US-17 Alternate in Dorchester County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says that the crash happened around 11:55 a.m. on US-17A near Canaan Road in Ridgeville.

Troopers report that Nicholas Crummie of Vance was traveling north on US-17A driving a 2007 GMC sedan when he collided with a 2007 Chevrolet sedan traveling south on the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash – the name of the driver has not yet been released.

Crummie was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital. Three other passengers were in the vehicle with one being transported to the hospital as well.

The crash is being investigated by SCHP.