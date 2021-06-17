SCHP: Pedestrian dead after attempting to cross train tracks in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian traveling in an electric wheelchair was struck by a train Wednesday evening in Dorchester County.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of US 15 and Northwest Railroad Avenue.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Norfolk Southern train struck a pedestrian as they attempted to cross the tracks in their wheelchair.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Information about the pedestrian has not been released.