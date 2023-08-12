DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 near mile marker 181.

According to the South Carolina, a 2013 Mercedes was traveling west on I-26 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer around 12:30 a.m.

The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to travel off the right side of the road, strike a tree, and overturn.

The driver of the trailer driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the driver of the Mercedes collided with the tractor, veered left, struck a cable barrier, and fled the scene.

The driver’s identity and injuries are unknown.