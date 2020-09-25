SCHP responding to collision on I-95N

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a collision on I-95 northbound near Mile Marker 80. Fire and EMS units are on scene as well.

SCHP reports that a tractor trailer struck and hit an overturned vehicle in the roadway around 4:59 p.m. Friday.

The right lane is currently blocked, and traffic is backed up for several miles.

Currently, SCHP is unsure of whether or not anyone was injured.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

