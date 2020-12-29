1 dead after car collides with dump truck on Highway 17A in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a dump truck was traveling northbound on US 17A around 8:30 a.m. when a southbound 1995 Ford Thunderbird crossed lanes and struck the dump truck head-on and the dump truck overturned.

Troopers say the driver of the dump truck was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash, but the driver of the Thunderbird, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The victim’s name will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.