DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol (SCHP) is working a three-vehicle collision that has closed US 17-A at Swan Drive.

According to SCHP, the accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Friday and involved two trucks and an SUV.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the SCHP, one fatality has been confirmed.

