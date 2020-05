DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking the public for information about a fatal hit and run that occured around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

A pedestrian and two cars parked on US Primary 15 near Wire Road were struck. The suspect is described as a black man of medium build, driving a Pewter 2008 GMC Yukon Denali. The driver fled the scene and left the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at (843) 953-6010.