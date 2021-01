DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is seeking information on a car that was involved in a fatal Saturday morning hit and run.

According to SCHP, the car is a silver 2003 or 2004 Toyota Corolla, likely with damage to the front drivers side.

Around 12:44 a.m. Saturday, the driver struck a pedestrian on Dorchester Road and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP. Callers can dial *47 to leave anonymous tips.