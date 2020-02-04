SCHP: Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) troopers were involved in a car chase that ended in a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to SCHP, a trooper tried to stop a GMC Yukon “traveling at a high rate of speed” on S.C. 61 around 1:52 a.m.

The driver of the Yukon sped off, and SCHP pursued the vehicle until around 2:00 a.m., when the Yukon ran off the road and crashed near Dorchester Road and West Fisher Road.

SCHP said that the driver, identified as Seth Grooms, fled on foot.

SCHP and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Grooms and charged him with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension, and Reckless Driving.

A female passenger in the vehicle was “treated at the scene” according to SCHP.